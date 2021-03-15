GOP Chairman troubled by alleged ‘loyalty calls’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/AP) — New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy was in Rochester Monday calling on Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to reveal if he received a call from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office questioning his loyalty. Bello has since called for Cuomo’s resignation.

Bello released a statement Monday morning, confirming a call took place, but added that vaccines weren’t mentioned, and then he called for the governor’s resignation:

“On Sunday March 7th, the day after I again publicly called for an investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo, I received a phone call from Larry Schwartz. During that call, Mr. Schwartz asked about my position, and I pointed him to my statement. That was the end of the conversation. At no time did I feel any pressure and the topic of vaccines never came up. Over the past 12 months, I have been laser focused on our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the health and safety of Monroe County residents. Unfortunately, the growing number of strong, credible women coming forward to detail troubling allegations of a toxic workplace and sexual harassment and abuse against Governor Cuomo has become a distraction from our important work. I believe the time has come for Governor Cuomo to resign. Doing so is the only way to put the people of New York first and allow our state to begin the challenging work of rebuilding the trust that has been lost in state government. While the path ahead is not easy, I have complete confidence that Lieutenant Governor Hochul has the integrity and skill necessary to lead us forward.”

“Andrew Cuomo has reached a new and despicable low, which his really saying something after all we’ve seen,” Langworthy said. “The takeaway from one unnamed county was that they were afraid that their vaccine supply from their county would suffer if they didn’t stand up and stand with Governor Cuomo, despite three large dark scandals that stand over his administration.”

The GOP Chairman called on officials to public with their accounts and stop the anonymous reporting of incidents.

“Our county executives are the frontlines of our emergency responses,” Langworthy said. “They have to work hand-in-hand with the New York state government and if you have an important statewide official that is threatening, even if its a veiled threat, that’s a very serious situation.”

Langworthy called on President Joe Biden to change the vaccine distribution system as a result of these calls.

“Today I’m calling on President Biden to distribute vaccines directly through county government,” Langworthy said. “Bypass Cuomo. He cannot be trusted if he is politicizing the vaccine process. These vaccines cannot be held hostage in Cuomo’s sick and desperate attempts to cling to power.”