BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

If you missed Governor Baker’s update, you can what the full video above.

HAPPENING NOW: Gov. Baker is giving an update on COVID cases in MA after the holiday season.



2,259 people are hospitalized right now, 439 are in the ICU #wwlp pic.twitter.com/76PVItArYm — Jodi Reed WWLP (@JReedTV) December 30, 2020

According to Sec. Sudders hospitals in MA are doing 1 if 3 things when a patient comes in.



– Treating patients on site

– stabilizing the patient & sending them to a field hospital for further care

– non-COVID related could be transferred to another hospital for care pic.twitter.com/Eh3YDkUM4V — Jodi Reed WWLP (@JReedTV) December 30, 2020

On vaccine distribution:



CVS & Wallgreens are helping to distribute vaccines at long term care facilities, including the Soldiers Home in Chelsea and Holyoke



50 vaccination clinics will be set up this week, vaccinating 20K individuals — Jodi Reed WWLP (@JReedTV) December 30, 2020

When Baker was asked about members of congress who cut the line to receive their vaccines early, he said “I just don’t get it” he also made it clear that him & the Lt. Gov will not be cutting the line in MA #wwlp — Jodi Reed WWLP (@JReedTV) December 30, 2020

“When I really wanna get depressed, I go back and read my state of the state address from January” – Baker said while reflecting on 2020, a year that he couldn’t confirm as the worst on record for MA — Jodi Reed WWLP (@JReedTV) December 30, 2020

Governor Baker was join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at 12 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported 3,659 new COVID-19 cases and 58 recent deaths on Tuesday.