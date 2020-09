Watch Live at 12:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will visit Museum of Fine Arts Station in Boston Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak to tour recently complete accelerated improvements on the Green Line.

Officials to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:30 p.m.