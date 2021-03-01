WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours vaccination site in Mattapan

Watch live at 10:00 a.m. on WWLP.com
MATTAPAN, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour a vaccination site at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan, to provide an updated on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Bishop John M. Borders, III and Boston Medical Center President & CEO Kate Walsh to tour the vaccination site at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan.
Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 10:00 a.m. from Morning Star Baptist Church Vaccination Site.
Mattapan: Morning Star Baptist Church
- 1257 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan, MA 02126
- All eligible people statewide
On Sunday, state public health officials reported 52 newly confirmed deaths and 1,428 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.