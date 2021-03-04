WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours vaccination site in Lawrence

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch live at 2:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour a vaccination site for seniors in Lawrence, to provide an updated on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and Greater Lawrence Family Health Center President & CEO John Silva to tour a vaccination site for Lawrence seniors and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 2:00 p.m. from St. Patrick’s Church Parish Center.

On Wednesday, state public health officials reported 66 newly confirmed deaths and 1,553 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box