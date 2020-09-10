Governor Baker announced Shared Streets and Space Grant Program

by: Ariana Tourangeau

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker made an announcement regarding the Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program Thursday afternoon.

Baker joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack, and Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn to make the announcement in Medford at 12 p.m.

On July 31, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation awarded more than $1.3 million for multiple projects across the state as part of the Shared Streets & Spaces program.

The program provides technical and funding assistance to help Massachusetts communities conceive, design, and implement tactical changes to curbs, streets, on-street parking spaces and off-street parking lots in support of public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce.

