BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide a live update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Monday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal to address the need for additional federal funding to support the Commonwealth’s response to COVID-19.

Officials will provide a live update at around 1:00 p.m. from the State House in Boston.