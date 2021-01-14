WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides update on small business grant program

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 small business grant program Thursday.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy and Mass Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC) President & CEO Larry Andrews to highlight the latest round of funds distributed from the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by MGCC. 

COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program

The current program offers up to $75,000 to small businesses in Massachusetts such as restaurants, gyms, barber shops, event companies and independent retailers. The application for the sector-specific relief grant program closes on Friday, January 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response on COVID-19 congregate care vaccinations at around 11:30 a.m. from Ristorante Saraceno located at 286 Hanover Street in Boston.

On Thursday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 86 newly confirmed deaths and 5,278 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

