WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo to make announcement on gun violence

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an announcement on gun violence throughout the state on Wednesday from a church in Brooklyn, New York.
Just last week, the governor declared a disaster emergency on gun violence for the state of New York, a first-of-its-kind disaster emergency for the country.
According to the governor, immediate efforts of the disaster emergency to quell the ongoing gun violence statewide will focus on the following seven key areas:
- Treat gun violence like the emergency public health issue it is
- Target hotspots with data and science
- Positive engagement for at-risk youth
- Break the cycle of escalating violence
- Get illegal guns off the streets
- Keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people
- Rebuild the police community relationship
According to officials from the governor’s office, this measure:
- Officially declares gun violence as a disaster emergency
- Requires Division of Criminal Justice Services to gather and share incident-level data from local police departments on gun violence
- Creates an office of gun violence prevention to coordinate efforts and direct resources to emerging gun violence hotspots
- Invests $138.7 million in intervention, prevent, and jobs programs to engage at-risk youth and get young people off the streets
- Creates new state police gun trafficking interdiction unit to stop the flow of illegal guns into the state
- Partners with John Jay College of Criminal Justice to strengthen police-community relations
The governor said the state’s plan to reduce gun violence includes both short and long term initiatives.
