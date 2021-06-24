WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes announcement on 10th anniversary of marriage equality law

Video

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an announcement Thursday afternoon, on the 10th anniversary of the New York’s Marriage Equality Act being signed into law.

The Marriage Equality Act, signed by Gov. Cuomo on June 24, 2011 and enacted a month later, granted same-sex couples the ability to enter into civil marriages in New York.

