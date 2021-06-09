Gov. Cuomo delivers remarks at Tribeca Festival

Editor’s note: The governor’s remarks are being rendered now and will be attached shortly.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered remarks at the Tribeca Festival in Manhattan Wednesday.

According to officials from the governor’s office, this even is closed to the press due to space being “extremely limited,” and there will not be a question and answer session at this event.

“We are together and there are smiles and there are faces and there is humanity restored — amen,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We made it, we made it, and we made it together.

“I also want us to remember today that we celebrate Tribeca’s 20 anniversary and we celebrate 20 years of what has become an institution in this city in this state,” Gov. Cuomo said. “An institution that reminds us that the arts are the energy and the rhythm of New York. The arts are what makes New York New York, it is the creative tension that is New York City. It brings people from all across the globe and Tribeca has institutionalized that every year, n this film festival.

“Tribeca was convened post-9/11,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s why Tribeca was started, because after 9/11 the entire city was depressed and distressed. New York was a target, an international target and people believed it was damning for the future of New York and damning for the future of downtown— nobody wanted to go downtown.

“Tribeca said we are more resilient that that,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have more strength than that, you’re not going to put New York down. Yes you can knock us down, but we’re going to get back, and we’re going to get back up together — that’s what formed Tribeca. The post-COVID moment is much like the post-911 moment when you think about it.

“New Yorkers came together and New York rose up and New Yorkers said ‘we will make it work,'” Gov. Cuomo said. “‘We will get past ourselves, and our fears’ and from that desperation came a spirit of community that I haven’t seen in my lifetime, as a native New Yorker, and people were there for one another.

