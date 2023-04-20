BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL Draft is one week away, and Buffalo Kickoff Live is getting you ready with our Mock Draft Special.

The BKL crew will be going through and making selections for each of the first 26 picks in this year’s draft before getting to the Bills at pick No. 27, where all six members of the team will be revealing who they think Buffalo will select based on who is left.

You can watch the Mock Draft Special live in this article starting at 2 p.m. If you’re unable to watch, a full replay of the stream and a recap of every pick will be available here once it concludes.

The BKL team consists of News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak, WROC’s Thad Brown, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

To find out more about some of the prospects, you can see some of our 30 prospects in 30 days series here.

What picks do the Bills have in the 2023 Draft?

Round 1: 27th overall

Round 2: 59th overall

Round 3: 91st overall

Round 4: 130th overall

Round 5: 137th overall (from Arizona) … their own pick (162nd) was traded to Indianapolis.

Round 6: 205th overall

Round 7: No pick, traded to Atlanta

What time will the Bills make the No. 27 pick on Thursday?

It is impossible to know for sure what time the Bills will make their first-round selection next Thursday, but according to BKL’s Sal Capaccio, the No. 27 pick in the last three NFL Drafts was made at the following times:

2022: 11:05 p.m.

2021: 11:32 p.m.

2020: 11:34 p.m.

Have the Bills picked at No. 27 in the past?

Buffalo has made the No. 27 pick in the NFL Draft three times in the past. If their pick this year is anything like their most recent 27th selection, it’s safe to say Bills fans will be elated.

2017: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

1994: Jeff Burris, DB, Notre Dame

1992: John Fina, OT, Arizona