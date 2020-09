RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Students learning in-person at the Rensselaer Junior-Senior High School passed their first test of the new academic year: their temperature checks.

After a summer of uncertainty, Rensselaer students reunited with friends and teachers, but not before all of them showed their temperature was below 100 degrees. None of the students got turned away Tuesday morning for symptoms, and things went off without a hitch. Rensselaer City School District Superintendent Joseph Kardash says they're off to a good start to the new term.