ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) --Mildred Elley College and City of Albany are partnering up to provide full scholarships to two Albany residents. An announcement will be made Monday morning regarding details on how to apply and who is elegible for the funds.

“Mildred Elley has been providing career education in the greater Capital Region for over 100 years,” said Mildred Elley Albany Campus President Annette Jeffes. “Many of our graduates live and work in Albany and the greater Capital Region, making positive contributions throughout the community. We are proud to be part of the HERO Scholarship and thank the Albany Police Department and other community members for partnering with us to promote the importance of career education.”