ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A bi-partisan bill is on its way to Governor Andrew Cuomo that would reduce the amount of road salt used in order to keep salt out of drinking water in the Adirondacks. The bill would create a pilot program aimed at using less costly alternatives to salt while focusing on highway safety.

The Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force and Pilot Program would begin in October 2021 to wrap up in 2024. It would also use practices proven to be more effective than rock salt.