Cuomo commemorates opening Legoland New York

GOSHEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke at Legoland New York Friday morning. Now that it’s open, he said the park represents 520 acres of creative opportunity.

“I love LEGOs,” Gov. Cuomo said. I think I was with LEGOs before most of you because I’m older than most of you, but it was a big part of my childhood: The creativity, the ability to build, the ability to see a goal come to life.”

After much anticipation, Legoland New York has its full day of being fully open on Friday. It’s the first new major theme park to grace the northeast in over four decades. The park’s most recent “land,” Lego Pirates, finally opened, alongside six other areas of the park: Brick Street, Bricktopia, Miniland, Lego Castle, Lego Ninjago, and LEGO City.

“520 acres, all right here,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We expect $300 million impact from the LEGOLAND itself, and 1,000 jobs created by this project. That’s what it’s all about, but it does something even more with the tourism aspect—a major economic driver for this state.”

“Legoland NY is different than any other LEGO land in the world not only because of its great location here in the town of Goshen, we have 150 acres where we span across but it’s really a park within a park,” says Legoland Ambassador Julie Estrada.