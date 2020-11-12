Watch: Bobcat catches rabbit in Colorado backyard, then loses it

COLORADO (KDVR) — A bobcat was spotted on camera this week in a Colorado backyard, chasing down a rabbit.
According to homeowner Joe Coburn, the bobcat chased the rabbit and caught it in its mouth, but eventually, the rabbit was able to escape.
The incident can be seen on video from a Nest camera.
As cities throughout Colorado grow, new or expanding subdivisions impact wildlife habitat.
Wild animals are often displaced by development. Some species are able to live in nearby open spaces, parks, undeveloped parcels of land, river bottoms, and on or near bodies of water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.
