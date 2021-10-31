Two-time Super Bowl champion Sean Landeta gives his Giant take

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Sunday night is the night when little ghouls, goblins, and witches will come to your front door, looking for a smile and a little bit of candy. But how and where did this tradition begin?

Halloween's origins date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts lived 2,000 years ago and mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France. They celebrated their new year on November 1. This day marked the end of summer and the harvest and the beginning of the dark, cold winter, a time of year that was often associated with human death.