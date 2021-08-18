Troy Reh relishes return to UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Premier Lacrosse League made another successful trip to Albany this past weekend. It was even more special for the players who were back on their home turf.

There were five University at Albany alums in the mix over the weekend, returning to play at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium. There were two games each day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Troy Reh of Chaos was among the Great Danes in action. Chaos went 1-1 over the weekend, getting off to a late start on Friday night due to bad weather. For Reh, that game just confirmed what he already knew about the Capital Region’s love for lacrosse. “Our game started at 11:30 at night and ended at 1:15 on the Friday/Saturday morning, and there was still a solid crowd in the stands,” Reh said. “That just shows you how much support we get from the Albany community and the the towns near it. They love lacrosse and they love their Great Danes. So that’s just a prime example of how much they truly love and care about the sport of lacrosse and Albany as well.”

The Chaos have the 6 seed entering the playoffs. They’ll take on Atlas in the quarterfinals Friday.