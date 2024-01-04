UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Two northbound No. 1 trains collided and derailed in the subway on the Upper West Side, injuring 24 people and causing a “major disruption” to service Thursday, authorities said.

The collision happened in a tunnel near West 96th Street and Broadway around 3 p.m., according to New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

“The trains literally — at slow speed, thankfully — bumped into each other just north of the station,” Davey said.

One of the No. 1 trains had around 300 people on it, while the other train only contained four MTA workers and was out of service after it had been vandalized, according to Davey. None of the 24 people hurt were seriously injured, according to the FDNY.

Passengers on the train told PIX11 News they felt a violent jolt when the collision happened and some people fell to the ground. Another passenger said she saw blood on the train and heard people screaming.

The derailment has caused a “major disruption” to subway service on the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lines, according to the MTA. “There is no 1/2/3 service in most of Manhattan,” a service alert said at 3:52 p.m.

Davey said it will take “a while” to fully restore service to the impacted subway lines.

“My hope is we will have service restored for [morning] rush hour, but I cannot guarantee that. I’m going to ask our customers who use the 1, 2, 3 lines to continue to watch our website, our apps, and see how we’re proceeding,” Davey said at a news conference Thursday evening.

All of the passengers on the occupied train that derailed have been evacuated, officials said. A nearby train containing hundreds of passengers that wasn’t involved in the collision also needed to be evacuated after power was shut off on the tracks, authorities said.

The cause of the train collision is under investigation.

“Obviously, two trains should not be bumping into one another. We’re going to get to the bottom of that,” Davey said. “There’s nothing to suggest it was equipment related. We will obviously look at human factors as well. I think it’s a little too early to tell. But at this point, from what we can tell, the equipment was working as intended.”