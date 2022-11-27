ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region Toys for Tots has had a more challenging year than usual, but they are working tirelessly to meet a big need for holiday gifts.

In years past, Capital Region Toys for Tots has had a semi-permanent warehouse location in Clifton Park. Unfortunately, the warehouse sold, so Toys for Tots had to move.

“We were working all throughout this year, trying to find a permanent replacement, however, it’s not easy to find a large warehouse space that somebody can just donate to us,” explained Staff Sergeant Ted Kleniewski.

Find out how the organization made up for lost time searching for a storage space, and the many partners who helped make it possible, by watching SSgt. Kleniewski’s full interview with NEWS10 in the video player above.

On behalf of Toys for Tots, Sgt. Kleniewski would like to extend thanks to the following organizations who have helped make this season’s endeavors possible:

Halfmoon-Waterford Fire District

Dunkin’

PODS

UPS

Amazon

The Capital Region community

To volunteer with Capital Region Toys for Tots, you can fill out the sign up form here.