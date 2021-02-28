Young heart warrior shares her heroic story

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of the last day of American Heart Month, one little girl is fighting for her life and touching the hearts of many.

7-year-old Payton Garcia Archie is awaiting her second heart transplant at the Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in New York City. She recently suffered cardiac arrest and was unconscious for eight minutes.

Payton was diagnosed with pulmonary atresia, a form of heart disease in which the pulmonary valve does not form properly, causing blood to flow back into her heart. To survive, she needed open heart surgery. She received her first heart transplant when she was only four months old.

This little girl always has a smile on her face no matter what. She loves anything Disney, you can find her dressed up as her favorite princess or doing Disney trivia.

Payton also has a passion for dancing. She has been dancing since she was 3-years-old. Even in her hospital bed, Payton never misses a beat.

Payton’s grandma, DeLisa Archie says her granddaughter’s story is generating prayers all over the world.

“I always said Payton is here for a reason, and she is going to do something magnificent. I realized no she’s doing it now, and she brings a lot of people together. You see all the life in her and all the energy she has, and then you see her just sitting there and laying there. You know that’s not Payton, she’s ready to to be back on her feet again,” said Payton’s grandma.

Payton is expected to get an artificial heart some time next week. You can keep up to date on Payton’s story through her #TeamPayton Facebook page.