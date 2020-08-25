Whitehall officials and neighbors left to pick up the pieces after severe storm Monday evening

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clean up is underway after violent storms cut threw the village of Whitehall Monday evening.

Local officials and first responders from the fire Department, police Department and the Washington County Department of Public Safety will continue to assess damages and response to the needs of community members affected.

Whitehall officials are working with a restoration company as well to mitigate the flooding issues at the Whitehall Municipal Center, which remains in limited service.

Jonathon Bolton has lived in Whitehall for thirteen years and has never seen anything like this before. He says the severity of the storm caught him off guard.

“The storm lasted for maybe 45 minutes to an hour. The first cell came through and then the second cell is when all the damage hit,” explained he.

“I mean everything happened so quickly. The storm came threw and blew everything down immediately,” said Whitehall Mayor Phillip Smith.

The National Weather Service reported that 5.85″ of rain was reported between 7 AM Monday and 7 AM Tuesday at the Whitehall observation site. The radar-estimated amounts of over 6″ in northern Washington County.

Mayor Smith declared a state of emergency on Monday night after a major water main break and streets filled with inches of water. Smith says it will remain in effect for a couple of days.

The mayor gave News10 a tour of the extensive damage in the town hall and police department buildings. Village clerks were left to reorganize financial records that were soaked in water. The police department’s flooring was completely torn up from the storm. Mayor Smith says the offices are being left to dry out.

“We thought we would have to move our offices. Our computer equipment is down right now and we have I.T. folks trying to get us up and running. We will try to go remotely if we can,” said Smith.

Mayor Smith says it would take about a week for all the damage in the Village to be cleaned up.

The New York State Department of Transportation stepped in to help providing water pumps and cases of water.

Community members in need can pick up a supply of bottled water at the firehouse as supplies last.