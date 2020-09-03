WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update in Boston

Top Video
Posted: / Updated:

Watch Live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide a live update on the state’s response COVID-19.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, MEMA Director Samantha Phillips and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo at the Boston State House.

Officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m.

State public health officials reported Wednesday there are 288 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 119,426.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga