ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to announce new actions to ensure a more efficient and effective State Liquor Authority Wednesday morning, including a proposal to permanently legalize alcohol-to-go. In her State of the State address in January, Governor Hochul announced-alcohol to-go would once again be allowed in New York State restaurants and bars.

The current extension of alcohol-to-go lasts until June 5. Though local restaurant owners were happy about the announcement, they have remained hopeful that the extension could last even longer.

Some Capital Region alcohol producers were not satisfied with the original extension. According to Matt Yager, owner of Yankee Distillers in Clifton Park, missing in the proposal were the hundreds of New York State farm distillers, cideries, meaderies, and breweries who were given the same luxury at earlier points in the pandemic.

In the previous alcohol-to-go guidance, any on-premises licensee and any manufacturing licensee with on-premises retail privileges were allowed to sell for off-premises consumption any alcoholic beverages that are sold for on-premises consumption under the law.

Wednesday morning, Governor Hochul could make those laws permanent for New Yorkers. The announcement is planned for 10 a.m. Tune in live using the player above.