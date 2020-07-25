Washington County Fairgrounds host food trucks for the last week of July

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The coronavirus may have closed out the Washington County Fair this year, but they are still serving up good food and lasting memories.

Local restaurants and vendors from the region have been at the fair grounds for the last couple of weekends to sell fresh food and drinks.

“My favorite fair food is pizza, mac and cheese, and corndogs,” said Luke Galibu.

Everyone on the fairgrounds is required to wear a mask. There are hand sanitization stations and hand washing stations throughout the side. Organizers have also put up signage to enforce social distancing.

Kim Skellie says it is great to get out of the house and see some friends again.



“If this is our new way of life for a little while I guess it’s okay. It’s great to get out and do a little something,” said Shellie.

Tom Festa is the owner of the Clever Cleaver food truck. This is his first year on the fairgrounds. Festa says it is awesome to see so many people supporting local businesses during this hard time.

“People are itching to get out and this is a safe way to do it. It allows all of us to make a little bit of money because it’s been pretty tough the last few months,” said he. The food trucks are the fairgrounds from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays with live live music both days. Visit the Washington County Fair official website for more information.

