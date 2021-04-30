SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Our good friends at the Logan Strong Foundation will be hosting a virtual fundraising walk for the entire month of May to benefit families fighting childhood cancer.

Jen Fogg and her husband Kevin started the foundation after their son Logan was diagnosed with a very rare brain tumor at just 3 1/2 months old. Now 4, Logan is cancer free, but not free of numerous challenges following his battle – a battle the Foggs are now helping other families fight with the money raised through their foundation.

“All of the money raised by the Logan Strong Foundation goes back to local, area children that are battling cancer and their families. Some of our funds go towards Albany Med and some of their needs as well,” Jennifer Fogg said.

Throughout May, which is brain tumor awareness month, the foundation will be hosting the first “Walk 4 the Kids that Can’t.”

Jamie Ellwood, the walk’s fundraising chair, said, “We’re doing a virtual walk so that people can participate using all of our precautions. Hoping to encourage people to walk a mile a day for the month of May.”

We’ll be checking in with Jen and Jamie throughout the month as well, so stay tuned!