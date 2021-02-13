Vegan chocolates and treats for Valentine’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What a better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with vegan and gluten free treats from Bare Blends. They have sweet and healthy options to gift to your loved ones.

Bare Blends located in Stuyvesant Plaza are offering vegan/gluten free chocolate strawberries, vegan/gluten free dark chocolate raspberry truffles and vegan/gluten free peanut butter cups. All of the treats come in combo boxes.

Owner Annie Berdar says all the pre-ordered treats can be picked up on February 13 between 8 am and 3 pm. She says if you did not pre-order, they made extras you can purchase. However it is first come first serve.

For Valentine’s Day Bare Blends is offering a chocolate covered strawberry smoothie bowl. The bowl includes blended strawberry, banana, cacao, chocolate protein powder, and oat milk. On top of the bowl includes triple berry granola, sun-dried raspberries, strawberries, carob chips, and vegan chocolate sauce. They also have a sweet tart smoothie. The smoothie includes pitaya, dried cranberries, strawberries, raspberries, vegan vanilla protein, and oat milk.

Berdar says all of these options are great for those who have food intolerances and want something sweet.

“Everybody wants you know decadent delicious treats, unfortunately a lot of them are limited because they can’t have dairy, or gluten. So we make it our mission at Bare Blends with all our products in general to provide healthy options for people,” said she.

Bare Blends is open seven days a week. You can order in person, online or delivery.

The franchise is also expanding to Clifton Park and Latham in the next couple of months. The Clifton Park store located in Village Plaza, is set to open in February. This location will offer large indoor dining and an expansive menu including grain bowls, waffles, fresh pressed juice and more. The Latham store located in Fresh Market Commons, is set to open in March. It will be their largest location with private outdoor dining, large outdoor area for wellness events, reserved parking, and more!