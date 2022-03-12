ORONO, Maine (NEWS10) — UAlbany opened up a double-digit first-half lead and never trailed in the America East championship Friday in Orono, taking out top seed Maine 56-47 for the program’s seventh conference championship, and first under head coach Colleen Mullen.

“I am so proud of this team. They set a goal in August to win a championship, and tonight they did everything necessary to reach that goal,” said Mullen, who hadn’t beat Maine since becoming UAlbany’s head coach. “We knew it would take a tremendous effort and focused execution to defeat such a talented team in Maine. The hard work, maturity, and selflessness these young women have shown all season was certainly visible tonight. They earned this moment. I’m so incredibly grateful and happy for these amazing young women!”

UAlbany snapped Maine’s 14-game win streak with the win, and their own 11-game losing steak to the Black Bears dating back to the 2017-18 season.

Morgan Haney scored 16 of her career-high 20 points in the first half, connecting on four of her five three-point attempts. The team was a collective 7-of-10 from deep before the break. The only triple the Great Danes hit following halftime was a dagger by Ellen Hahne to put the visitors up 49-41 with 1:23 to play.

“Going this whole time from ending the season here last year, we’ve been talking about how we’re going to win and we’re going to be champs, so I think it’s almost a surreal feeling right now knowing we’ve been working for it for so long, and now we actually made it,” said Hahne, who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Kayla Cooper was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She had eight points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the championship.

UAlbany will make its first NCAA appearance in five years, and will find out its first-round opponent Sunday night during the selection show, which starts at 8:30 p.m.