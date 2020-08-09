Troy small business owners adapting new ways under pandemic

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Throughout the pandemic, many small business owners say it has been an uphill battle. During this time of uncertainty many are adapting.

The Troy Business Improvement District says it is more important than ever for the community to support those effected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Danny Killion is the owner of Weathered Wood in Troy. Killion says he been giving his shop an updated look with new artwork and sculpture. You can also check out the stores pop-up outdoor sculpture show.

He says it has been one challenge after another, but he is feeling grateful to customers coming out to shop again.

“Luckily we been able to still book some custom work. It has been great to see people come out, shop and following socially distancing. When it comes to retail we are hanging in there right now,” said Killlion.

He says even during these hard times he has been able to pick up a former passion of his.

“When I saw artists in Troy painting murals on the boarded up businesses, it inspired me. So I just started picking up some paints and starting making paintings. It’s just been something that has been extremely therapeutic for me the whole way,” said he.

Liza Morgan is the owner of Liza’s of Troy. Due to COVID-19 their hours have changed. They are closed Mondays and Tuesdays, open Wednesday-Sunday.

Morgan says having no customers coming into the store for months was a huge adjustment.

“It was hard not seeing people enjoying our atmosphere and our food. The reason we have this space is for people to gather and socialize,” said Morgan.

Carmen Agrusti is the owner of Ashley Met Carmen (AMC). Agrusti says during this time, they have been revamping the store. He hopes to come back stronger than ever.

“We took the time to strengthen things in the store that we saw weren’t up to our standards. We wanted to make them better for our customers,” said Agrusti.

Morgan says it has been great to see so many members of the community and other small businesses owners supporting one another.

“The reason I decided to open my place in Troy was because of the support. I always had so much from other business owners and the community here,” said Morgan.

You can find the whole list of shopping, restaurants and upcoming events at Downtown Troy Bid.