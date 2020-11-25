Traveling for the holidays during a pandemic

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On one of the busiest traveling days of the year, it’s going to look different as the The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to travel only if necessary.

Every year on the day before Thanksgiving, the Albany International Airport, plays a host to tearful reunions of far-flung families brought together because of the holiday. Now in the age of social distancing the airport on Wednesday was largely empty.

This year the pandemic has kept people away from the airport. Albany International Airport only saw a fraction of the travelers they would typically see on Thanksgiving eve. As COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country, it has a lot of people hesitant to pack their bag.

“On a normal Thanksgiving eve, we typically see over four thousand travelers. Today we are probably averaging less than a thousand,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of Albany International Airport.

News10 walked around the airport on Wednesday and we noticed three things. There was no long lines at TSA, there was nothing but abandoned luggage on the baggage carousel and one of the departure boards was blank.

Alexa Evans and Nicholas Paloetti are college students at Syracuse University. They both had their doubts about traveling back home to California. However they said the school prepared them to do so.

“So they made sure before we checked out and before we left campus that we had a negative result on a COVID-19 test,” said Paloetti.

After testing negative for the coronavirus and being across the country from their families on the holidays, Alexa and Nicholas decided to make the trip.

“It’s a little nerve racking because we are a little worried about getting sick and bringing it to our families. But at the same time it’s like we still want to see them,” said Evans.

“I wouldn’t choose too travel. But I had to come to school and now I had to go home,” said Paloetti.

Most travelers arriving in New York State must quarantine for 14 days unless they have a negative COVID-19 test. In that case, the quarantine would only require three days with another negative test on the fourth day.

Across the river at the Rensselaer Rail Station, this week is typically one of their busiest travel times. Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams says they are down 80% on typical riders from previous years.

“We usually run every train that we have in our fleet. This year we are focusing on not so much capacity but focusing on providing a safe trip for those who need to travel,” said Abrams.

The Albany International Airport says they are estimating only 500 travelers on Thanksgiving, compared to thousands in 2019. They ask people to follow the CDC guidelines if they do need to travel.