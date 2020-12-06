‘Tis the season for Christmas cookies

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sweet and Sassy Confections in Schenectady has you covered with a merry display of tasty treats to purchase for the holidays.

Holidays and baking go hand in hand. Owner Julie Paul says Christmas cookies are on top of the list of traditional must-haves.

Paul makes all of her baked goods from scratch. She says there is no artificial flavorings or preservatives. All products are made fresh to order by hand.

The bakery has everything from Christmas themed cookie boxes, to DIY cookie kits to yule logs.

She says these treats can be the perfect gift for any age group.

“I’ll do the baking for you this year. Many of us are not doing that big party this year, and some people don’t really want to go through the mess of baking. So I would be happy to do it. We have breads, cakes, classic yule log cakes, cookie platters by the pound and fruit cake,” said Paul.

You can place an order on her website. The treats can be picked up or delivered. Paul says allow 5-7 business days for preparation.