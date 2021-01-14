Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Hub Vaccine Network announced over 17,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the Capital Region this week.

For many counties it’s been an uphill battle to get their hands on the vaccine.

“We are ready to go. We got volunteers ready to do their thing. We just don’t have the doses right now,” said Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public Affairs.

The Capital Region Hub Vaccine Network says the doses are coming slowly but surely. Albany Medical Center reported 9,750 Pfizer doses have been delivered to the University of Albany vaccine clinic, which starts on Friday.

Eight thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine will be split amongst the area counties.

Local officials say being apart of the Capital Region Hub Vaccine Network has been very helpful.

“Every day we get intel on who has vaccines, who’s doing vaccine clinics and when they might expect more vaccines doses,” said Lehman.

Of the 8,000 Moderna doses, Ellis Hospital is receiving 400 and Albany Med will have 1,000 doses.

Here is a breakdown of each county: