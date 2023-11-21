CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in Upstate New York, Western Massachusetts, or Southern Vermont, you’re no stranger to tricky commutes or messy weather. Tuesday evening won’t bring us the worst weather we’ve ever seen, but the New York State Department of Transportation has its fleet ready as an all-important travel week is in full swing.

Over the past couple of years, CDL drivers have become an especially hot commodity, and hard for some companies to come by. However, Bryan Viggiani, Public Information Officer for NYSDOT, said their roster is mostly rounded out, and ready to tackle the wintry months.

“We’re in tremendous shape, and we’ve got the resources we need to do the job,” Viggiani said, “and one of the good things we’ve learned over the past couple years is we’re able to shift resources throughout the state depending on where these precision forecasts are coming in.”

Resources have already been focused up north, where travel conditions are expected to be a bit messier.

“In some locations, we’ve done some pre-treating and brine, especially further north, like in Warren County,” Viggiani said.

No matter where you’re going, if you stop to fill up your gas tank, you’ll find it a bit easier on your wallet.

“Around the country, gas prices have been trickling down,” said Michael Sweeney, Traffic Safety Coordinator at AAA Hudson Valley.