SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – May is national mental health awareness month and, as we know, millions of Americans are struggling with mental illness every day.

In fact, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 20 adults in the U.S. experience serious mental illness each year and suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 34.

Dr. Manuel Astruc is a board-certified psychiatrist in Saratoga Springs. Dr. Astruc recently brought in a new solution to his practice, a first-of-its-kind machine to treat depression.

The TMS, transcranial magnetic stimulation, machine provides non-invasive treatment proven to offer significant results for patients who experienced little to no symptom relief through medication and traditional psychotherapy.

“The stimulation that we’re providing with the magnets helps to re-regulate, so they’re working as they’re supposed to, the deep emotional centers and the thinking parts of the brain, ” Dr. Astruc says.

Each session runs around 20 minutes and the patient feels a small “pecking” or “tapping” sensation on their scalp during the treatment. To find out if you’re eligible for TMS treatments, click HERE.