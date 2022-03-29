

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – President Biden is urging American business leaders to prepare for Russian cyber-attacks.

“The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential and it’s coming,” the president said.

And cyber security experts agree.

Randy Rose, Senior Director of Cyber Threat Intelligence at the Center for Internet Security says, “The president’s comments are spot on. Russia is what we call a ‘near peer threat.’ they have some of the most sophisticated capabilities in cyber space.”

CIS Security Operations Center

Rose says we need to take the president’s warning seriously and act now.

“It’s extremely important to be aware of what’s going on in your organization and look for the things that are abnormal. Really focus on those and the context around those items,” Rose said.

He also says Russia’s goal is simple, chaos.

“Creating disruption. Creating chaos and fear, and duress in the west. Sowing chaos is part of the Russian brand,” said Rose.

And while there’s no direct threat to us as individuals, that doesn’t mean we’re immune.

Rose says, “You could see impact based on the services that you do use and the organization that you work for could be impacted. And your personal information could be at risk.”

CIS offers countless tools and resources for both businesses and local governments to take advantage of, free of charge.