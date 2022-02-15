ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – We’re all familiar with an ATM or Automated Teller Machine. They’ve been around for decades. What about an ITM?

ITM’s or Interactive Teller Machines operate just like an ATM with one big exception. An ITM gives you the ability to video chat with a member of your bank’s customer care team and complete almost any transaction that you would normally do at the teller line inside the bank.

Locally, Pioneer Bank has been using ITM’s since 2015 and they’re currently available at 13 branches around the capital region. Pioneer’s customer care officer, Lyn Wiltsie, says the ITM’s make banking much more convenient for their customers.

“One of the biggest one’s is extending our branch hours. We can start our ITM transactions for customers from 8:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night and 8:30 to 1:30 on Saturday. It’s really extended our hours about 13 hours a week, on average, for a customer to be able to do a personal banking transaction,” Wiltsie said.

One of the biggest differences from your typical ATM is how an ITM dispenses money. ITM’s carry 50’s, 20’s, 5’s, and 1’s. They can also dispense coins; meaning if a customer has a payroll check for say, $112.45, the ITM will dispense the entire amount including the .45 cents.









