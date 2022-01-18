Tech Crunch Tuesday: CanCode Communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For this week’s ‘Tech Crunch’ we’re speaking a different language. The language of computers. And how learning that ‘computer speak’ can land you a great paying job. It’s time to introduce you to ‘CanCode Communities.’

“We founded Albany CanCode, originally, in 2016. We recently rebranded the organization to ‘CanCode Communities’ because we are now in places around New York, not just Albany, which is exciting. The work really started because, at the time, I was running a software development firm and we couldn’t find software developers,” CanCode founder Annmarie Lanesey said.



Lanesey ended up hiring someone with no college degree, no experience, and he taught himself. The idea for CanCode was born.



“He did great. He came to work for us and sat side-by-side with some folks that graduated from some of the top tier computer science engineering programs. When I saw his ability to naturally learn, and learn on the job, I realized there’s more people like him. They must be out in our communities, need the opportunities, and have the aptitude,” Lanesey said.



We’re talking about highly skilled, high paying jobs that are in demand, and not just programmers.



Lanesey says, “Scrum Master! It’s one of the highest paying jobs that no one’s ever heard of! It’s like a project manager for software. It’s an exciting time where people can learn a little bit about the technology, and they’ll know more than most people. They can get into those entry level positions and then grow from there into all different kinds of work.”



CanCode Communities just released its spring course schedule that begins next month. The non-profit partners with area community colleges and BOCES programs so that at the end of your 12 week course, you’ll receive a certificate of completion.



