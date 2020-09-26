Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosts Bunks Across America to help children in need

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosts “Bunks Across America 2020. The New York-Mechanicville chapter joined over 100 Chapters across the country to build more than 2,500 bunk beds.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the NY-Mechanicville chapter is among more than 100 chapters in 30 states participating in the second annual event called Bunks Across America. Around 75 to 100 volunteers gathered at the Lowes in Saratoga Springs to build beds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Honestly I would do this month after month if they asked me to do it this again. The cost for all of the supplies is nothing at all. We are just happy to be able to give back to the community. All of the volunteers have been fantastic today as well,” said Ryan Ruch, Saratoga Springs Lowes Store Manager.

The goal was to make 2,500 bunk beds nationally for children ages 3-17. President of the SHP Mechanicville Chapter James Welch said locally they completed 53 beds on Saturday.

“Our goal is to build 50 beds here. This is all possible thanks to Lowes. They are our biggest sponsor. So right now our volunteers are cutting up the lumber, their sanding it and then their putting their headboards together,” said Welch.

The national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is comprised of local chapters and volunteers who build, assemble, and deliver top-notch bunk beds to children in need.

“The SHP tagline is ‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town,’ and we want to do everything we can to make that possible in Mechanicville Chapters delivery area.” So far, the Mechanicville chapter has delivered 286 beds to children who regularly sleep on floors, couches or air mattresses.

The build includes several stations where volunteers work on one task — from cutting the lumber to length, sanding every piece of wood and assembling headboards and side rails to the final steps, branding each bed with the initials SHP and staining. All volunteers work with trained core volunteer staff.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and March shutdown they are currently not taking applications until they can get our backlog down. Individuals can follow shpbeds.org to see when they have the application request open again. Right now, deliveries are limited to 17 miles of the 12118 ZIP code.

The beds are delivered, in compliance with NYS COVID safety procedures, and each child also receives a new mattress, set of sheets, a pillow, and comforter.

Learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace at their website or on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SHPMechanicville