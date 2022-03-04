TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top-seeded Shenendehowa will face Albany in the Section 2 Class AA championship after both teams won their semifinal games at Hudson Valley Community College Thursday night.

The Falcons were up first, holding off a fourth-quarter surge from Shaker that saw a nine-point lead get cut down to one. Albany’s defense locked it up from there, shutting down seven chances for the Blue Bison to take the lead en route to the 45-40 victory.

“I was sweating a lot, but like I said, I know my defense though,” said Albany head coach Decky Lawson. “I knew I had some young girls sitting up over there ready to play and they was chomping to get out there. So I gave them a shot to get out there tonight, and they came through.” The Falcons came away with 12 steals in the game.

The Lady Plainsmen were next, taking on the No. 4 seed Colonie. The Garnett Raiders jumped out to a 9-4 lead and led 10-9 after the first quarter, but an 11-1 Shen run swung the momentum back in their favor, heading into halftime with the six-point lead. Shenendehowa steadily pulled away to win 53-39.

Kaleigh Montanez looked to injure her ankle late in the first half and was helped off the floor, but she returned and led the Lady Plainsmen with 24 points. Jillian Huerter added 11.

The Class AA championship tips off Saturday at 6 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.