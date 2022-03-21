TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During Averill Park’s championship run, which culminated in the program’s first state title since 2010, Amelia Wood and Michelina Lombardi left everything on the court. It’s the kind of effort we often see from seniors, a desperation to leave a lasting legacy. But in the case of these best friends, their “final push” came long before the postseason.

“What Amelia and Michelina bring to this program, what they brought to the program over the last four and five seasons, it just can’t be duplicated,” said an emotional Sean Organ following the Warriors’ 54-48 championship win over Tappan Zee Saturday evening. “They put so much in, defensively, working hard, doing what they need to do in the offseason, their leadership, taking a young and relatively inexperienced group this season and kind of bringing them along. It wasn’t always pretty. They didn’t give up on their teammates. They kept challenging each other.”

In the Warriors’ win, Wood not only capped off her career with a title, but she also became the program’s all-time leading scorer, passing Katie Duma (1,537 points) for the scoring record.

“To see Amelia rise to the occasion and surpass Katie Duma for the all-time scoring record today was the cherry on top,” said Organ.

The record was announced during the game, evoking shock and emotion from Wood, who was awaiting a free throw from her teammate. The moment didn’t get the best of her, though. She scored several clutch baskets down the stretch, leading the Warriors with 20 points and 17 rebounds, and was named the tournament MVP.

Wood finished her career with 1,544 points.

Lombardi added 11 points and two rebounds in the state final.