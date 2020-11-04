Schenectady County BOE gears up for absentee ballot process

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This historic election has given the largest number of people voting early and through the mail because of the pandemic. These two new ways of voting can have some challenges and might be confusing when it comes to your vote actually being counted.

Schenectady County Board of Elections say the in the person ballots were delivered and officially counted on Election Day. They now have another hurdle to overcome and that is counting the absentee ballots.

“So there is an in-depth research process necessary before we open that first ballot,” said Schenectady County Board of Elections Commissioner (R) Darlene Harris.

Commissioner Harris says many voters have been calling in. They have been asking if their ballots have been received and when it will be counted. She explains why there is a 7 day delay.

“We have to do a cross check state wide to make sure that voter didn’t vote somewhere else in New York. We want to make sure those voters didn’t vote during our early voting or during Election Day,” said Harris.

Schenectady County Board of Elections has already received 13,000 absentee ballots so far. They are now beginning the process to get them ready to be counted.

“This week we are preparing the absentee list. We will send that list to our state board. They then push out the absentee receipt to make sure that there’s no duplicates,” said Harris.

She says for example if a voter comes up in Eerie county and then that person comes up in Schenectady County with the same name, they then take that voter off their list.

When the Schenetady County Board of Elections received an absentee ballot, they first make sure that the envelope with the ballot inside is properly sealed. Harris says the biggest error they find is voters not signing their names. They will then call the person and verify that they were the one who voted.

However if there is a signature, both bi partisan parties confirm that the signature is valid and initial it.

The absentee ballots are excepted to be delivered until next week. The Schenectady County Board of Elections will start counting the ballots on Monday, November 9.

LATEST STORIES