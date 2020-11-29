Saratoga Springs deli owner offers free chickens to families in need

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the season of giving, the Saratoga Broadway Deli is doing just that by donating roasted chickens to Capital Region residents in need.

Daniel Chessare is serving free hot roasted chickens and he wants to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

He says the community has been so generous to his business, that he decided to give back to those who are struggling.

“In fact, it has been our best year since opening. But we understand that for many this was the worst year of their life. Lost their job, lost their income, and some even lost a family member. As the cold and darkness set in, hope can be a little hard to find,” said he.

Chessare a single father — said he wanted to help at least a bit. He says the deli has always given leftover food to the homeless and offered free lunch to students since the pandemic hit in March.

The deli says they aren’t asking any questions or need any proof. If you need a hot roast chicken to provide a nice holiday meal for your family, Saratoga Broadway deli has you covered.

“There is this forgotten middle ground, some people are just getting by. However, they don’t get the recognition of the homeless you see out on the street. So it’s the first time these people are facing this food insecurity. So if we can help them through it, it’s our pleasure,” said Chessare.

Chessare says up until December 31st, they will be donating chickens to any family in need. He says all you have to do is reach out.