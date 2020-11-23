Saratoga County sees increase in COVID-19 cases tied to restaurants

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases especially when it comes to restaurants and places of business.

Danny Petrosino the owner of Osteria Danny in Saratoga Springs decided to shut his restaurant down this past week after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“People said to me wow the county made you close down. I said no one made me close down. I couldn’t justify it in my head about staying open while I have multiple people testing positive,” said he.

Petrosino says he did not want to take any chances.

“I don’t know where the virus came from or whose giving it to who. I just think its irresponsible to stay open,” said he.

Saratoga County Health Department is urging anyone who was at the restaurant from November 10-16 to go tested.

“Our initial person who tested positive which we thought it came from, we found out they weren’t working 3 or 4 days prior. So it was almost more likely that it came from like a customer rather than from an employee to a customer,” said he.

Petrosino says for the safety of his staff and customers, they will be closed for two weeks to deep clean. He says all staff members will be required to test negative for the virus before heading back to work.

“We cleaned every table, every chair, all the door handles, the bathrooms and the bar from top to bottom,” said he.

Saratoga County is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, the county has 346 active cases and 12 people are in the hospital. Petrosino says he is making sure to do his part and hoping they can come back stronger.

“i just hope that we will be able to get through this and be here on the other side,” said he.

Saratoga County officials say they are expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday via zoom regarding the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases.