Saratoga County EOC distributed 1,100 Thanksgiving Baskets to families in need

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council donated and distributed 1,100 Thanksgiving meals to families in need this past Saturday and Sunday.

Volunteers put together Thanksgiving meals for over 5,000 Saratoga County residents. Each family received a bag of canned goods, potatoes, bread, fresh produce and stuffing. They also received gift cards fro, Hannaford and Stewarts for a turkey and dairy products.

Over the weekend, across four different sites volunteers partipicated in the Saratoga County EOC annual Thanksgiving basket project.

“We are really proud to be able to do this for our community. We are so proud of the outpouring of the community to help us do this. We want to thank the Ballston Spa National Bank, and the other sites that are doing this. All of us are honored to do this for folks who really need an extra helping hand this year,” said Jo-Anne Humes, Executive Director of Saratoga County EOC.

Organizers say community partners have stepped up to make this project a reality this year including Quad Graphics, BSNB, Corinth Elementary, The Salvation Army, Harvest Church and the Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church (PNECC).