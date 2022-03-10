TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — RPI men’s basketball is making its deepest run in the NCAA DIII tournament since the 1995-96 season. The Engineers will play in the Sweet 16 Friday, despite losing their leading scorer Pat Mahoney 15 games into the season.

When Mahoney went down, the team refocused its identity, concentrating more on the other end of the court. The Engineers became the No. 1 scoring defense in DIII, allowing an average of just 57.5 points/game.

“We’ve really bought in on the defensive end and that’s kind of what we pride ourselves on and a very big success for us moving on in this tournament so far,” said senior guard and Queensbury native Cam Bleibtrey. “Hopefully we can keep it going this weekend.”

RPI allowed 58 points in both first- and second-round victories vs. Nichols and Wesleyan, respectively. Both the Bison and Cardinals averaged close to 85 points before being eliminated.

“It’s really become our identity and it’s a fun identity to have,” echoed head coach Mark Gilbride. “There’s nothing like getting a few stops in a row and everybody feeling that energy of trying to frustrate the other team.”

The Engineers face No. 13 WPI Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Ashland, VA. A win would tie the single-season school record for most wins (24) which was set in the 2019-20 season.