Rotterdam Elks Lodge donates 40 Thanksgiving meals

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rotterdam Elks Lodge #2157 gave out 40 Thanksgiving meals to 40 different families in need on Saturday morning.

The Elks of Rotterdam held their annual Thanksgiving food basket distribution.

“The Elks are all about charity and this is one way we can give back to the community. We wanted to ensure that nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving,” said Esteemed Leading Knight Jackie Oliveria.

She says this wouldn’t be possible this year without the help and donations of the community. Jackie Oliveria along with other Elk members packed Thanksgiving meals for families to pick up curb-side.

“We gave them, turkey, potatoes, onions, green beans, butter, peas, gravy, cranberry sauce and pies,” said she.

Due to the pandemic Oliveria says this year Thanksgiving drive will look different.

“So we have volunteers wearing masks and gloves that are packing the food. Then we have another group doing the drive-thru and then the volunteers put the food in each families car. We are having the families come to us this year, instead of us bringing them their food,” said she.

Many families say this receiving this Thanksgiving meal goes a long way and means the world to them.

“I work a lot and it’s hard because I’m a single dad with four kids. The Rotterdam Elks Lodge are awesome and I appreciate them a lot,” said Mark Delorenzo.

I’m a single mom, and I work two jobs. So for someone to concern me, I’m very appreciative,” said Kimberly Willoughby.

Both families say they are looking forward to enjoying the meal with their loved ones.

The Rotterdam Elks Lodge will be holding a Christmas toy drive in December for families in need.