Riders hit the slopes COVID-19 style

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the colder weather, many people are looking to hit the slopes. West Mountain says this winter, they will ski, ride and tube! For this to happen, they ask for your cooperation to ensure this upcoming season is safe as possible.

“That’s right we got ten lanes of tubing here at West. We are opened for day skiing and night skiing and riding as well,” said West Mountain Spokesperson Abby Endres.

Abby says if you aren’t up to speed on skiing or snowboarding, she has another type of ride for you.

“The best thing about snow tubing is it’s good for all ages. So if you’re afraid to get your skis on right away, you can warm up with the tubing park. It’s here for all the action,” said she.

West Mountain will be offering alpine racing and training this season with all social distancing safety measures in place.

“We launched a freestyle program which includes mobile skiing and some slope style skiing like airs and rails. It’s a program thats open to 7 to 17-year-olds,” said Kurt Endres, West Mountain Freestyle Coach.

“It’s our mission to help our youth develop their ski skills. But we also want to help the kids reach their goals and aspirations on and off the snow,” said Chris Bowcutt, West Mountain Spokesperson.

“The alpine racing is lead by Alpine Race Director Steve Lathrop and Program Director Sara Montgomery. We have over 100 kids in the program this year,” said Abby.

Two members of the team are Aksel and Kennedy Kelling. Kennedy has been on the racing team for two years and her brother has been for three years.

Aksel says skiing has become his winter passion.

“It’s a really fun sport to do especially in the winter time because what else are you going to do just have snow ball fights all day,” said he.

The season officially kicked off on December 19.

West Mountain will be offering lessons, programs and rentals this season with safety measures in place. 24-Hour advance reservations are required for tickets, rentals, programs and lessons.

They encourage guests to visit during the day during the week, non-holiday periods, in an effort to help spread people out.

Face coverings are required at all times on the property except while seated and eating. Guests can choose to ride alone or with one or more members of their family or group.

West Mountain is open seven days a week and you can book your lift tickets online.