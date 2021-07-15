Rensselaer Co residents cleaning up, assessing damage after heavy rainstorm

RENSSELAER CO, N.Y.(News10)-Residents in some Parts of Rensselaer County are busy cleaning up and assessing damage after a storm dumped heavy rain in already saturated towns and communities.

Wednesday’s storm pounded parts of Rensselaer County, and the next day the damage was revealed.

Roads washed out, homes and yards waterlogged and damaged.

In North Greenbush backyards were no match for the typically low flowing Wynantskill.

“[In] 30 minutes, it went from there (points to sandbags) to above my knee,” said Geoff Tenzyk of North Greenbush. He says he and his neighbors are left to clean up the mess.

In Sand Lake, Joan Bishop says she left her home on Taborton Road to run some errands Wednesday afternoon, only to get a frantic call from her granddaughter back at the house.

“She sent me a video and I panicked. I said go look in the basement and she said I can only see four stairs. I said do upstairs and we will send help,” said Joan.

A bridge on Taborton Road, which is near her home, is now washed away.

The nearby Horse Heaven Brook also swelled beyond capacity after rainwater rushed down Taborton Mountain.

The Towne Tavern sits along its banks and was damaged by a torrent of rushing water.

A manager told News10’s Anya Tucker that the floors were damaged and much of the items they store on the first floor and in the basement are unusable.



“What we need right now is for people to stay off the roads as much as possible because the more that they are interfering with needing to get by, the less work our guys can do,” said Nancy Perry, Town of Sand Lake Supervisor.

She and other officials gathered on Thursday afternoon for a press conference outside the Sand Lake Town Hall.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin spoke about the extensive damage to the area including a culvert that had been blown apart by the force of the water. “We are lucky and blessed that nobody got hurt or killed last night,” he added.

U.S. Representative Anthony Delgado (D NY-19) spoke about the need for work on current infrastructure, even before the storm, and vowed to help “I am looking forward to assess with my own eyes what happened and figure out what we can do directly out of Washington to assist this specific damage.”