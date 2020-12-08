Postal Services seeing an increase in mail and packages

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It is expected that more holiday gifts and cards will be sent through the mail this year, as many families and friends will hold virtual celebrations instead of in person gatherings.

The USPS Postal Service is always encourages customers to send their holiday gifts and cards early. They say this year is no different.

With the holidays only a few weeks away, the clock is ticking and the mail is flowing. Albany County is seeing an increase as well.

“Yesterday we received almost a million letters in Albany here alone. It was actually way more mail than the same day last year, so we are seeing an increase,” said Eric Tiemann, USPS Albany District Manager.

Because so many people are shopping online now, the Postal Service has seen a significant influx of mail going in and out.

“With the coronavirus we have been dealing with these volumes since March. So we have tried to accommodate the best that we can between then and now,” said Tiemann.

Tiemann says they are working around the clock 7 days a week to ensure everyone gets their packages on time. The Albany District has 6750 employees. This includes new career employees, seasonal and, temporary workers combined. Tiemann says it is roughly 300 more employees than in June 2020.

“We have hired additional carriers, additional clerks, and mail handlers within the distribution facility here in Albany,” said he.

The busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts. Tiemann says customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week. He says they are encouraging to use holiday shipping deadlines.

“Whether it’s going locally or across the country, we just want to make sure the individual has time to mail it, have it be processed and then arrive to the recipient,” said he.

“If you want to get it there before Christmas then you definitely want to meet a deadline. If not it’s not going to make it for Christmas,” said Lloyd Wilson, Owner of Busy Day.

2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

· Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

· Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

· Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

· Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

· Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

· Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

· Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

· Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

· Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail

· Dec. 19 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail

· Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

· Dec. 15 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

· Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail Express

Postal Services say with a more virtual season of giving, they suggest customers to be prepared and send in your packages as soon as possible. When sending your package, the USPS suggests using a priority mail flat rate box and pay for your shipping labels and postage online.